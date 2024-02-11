Huntington National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of RY opened at $97.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

