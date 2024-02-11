Huntington National Bank Sells 147 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 25.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Qualys by 15.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $171.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.18. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

