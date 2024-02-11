Huntington National Bank Sells 2,836 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

LNT opened at $47.93 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

