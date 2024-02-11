Huntington National Bank Sells 296 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

