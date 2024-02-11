Huntington National Bank Sells 3,291 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

BK stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

