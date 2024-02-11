Huntington National Bank Sells 356 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after acquiring an additional 67,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,213 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $105.05 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

