Huntington National Bank Sells 378 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

