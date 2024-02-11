Huntington National Bank Sells 449 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $145.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $145.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

