Huntington National Bank Sells 500 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Timken were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

