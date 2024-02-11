Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,978 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $66.94.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

