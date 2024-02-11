IAC (IAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IAC stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.31. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 113,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $40,036,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IAC in the 1st quarter worth about $34,830,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,011,000 after buying an additional 609,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $21,335,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

