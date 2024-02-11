IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA opened at $45.89 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 12,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $490,930.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,142,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,000 shares of company stock worth $5,866,486. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

