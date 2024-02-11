Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Illumina worth $22,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 203.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $137.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.96. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

