Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.96. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Illumina by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $76,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

