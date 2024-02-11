Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.
Illumina Stock Performance
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.96. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Illumina by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $76,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
