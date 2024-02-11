IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.65 and last traded at $75.96. Approximately 5,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.66.

IMCD Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bioactives, biocides, chelates, functional additives, rheology modifiers, silicones, solubilisers, and solvents; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

See Also

