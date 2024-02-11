Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IMPP opened at $3.09 on Friday. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

