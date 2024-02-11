Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

PI opened at $110.04 on Friday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 35,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.61 per share, with a total value of $2,826,951.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,118,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,880,711.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and have sold 5,565 shares valued at $473,718. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at $217,290,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 249.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 568,301 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Impinj by 40.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 292,470 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 153.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 292,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

