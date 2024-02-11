Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Roth Mkm

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PI. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Get Impinj alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Impinj

Impinj Stock Up 3.5 %

Insider Transactions at Impinj

Shares of PI opened at $110.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.04. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and sold 5,565 shares worth $473,718. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Impinj by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.