Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Announces Earnings Results

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.
Ingles Markets Stock Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $78.38 on Friday. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Ingles Markets Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.79%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
