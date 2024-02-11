Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Price Performance
Intellicheck stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Intellicheck
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intellicheck
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.