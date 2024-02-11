Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Intellicheck stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

About Intellicheck

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Intellicheck by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Intellicheck by 122.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 55.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.