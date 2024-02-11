Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $151.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

NYSE ICE opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,586 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

