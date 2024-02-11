Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.89

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.89 and last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 12351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.55.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

