Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.48% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $27,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,569 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 948,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,126,000 after acquiring an additional 151,292 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $94.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.