Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 2,867.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,729 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.56% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $23,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 849.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $55.25 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $387.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

