Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

