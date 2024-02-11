IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.23. IonQ shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1,523,334 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get IonQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.22.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,454.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $372,389.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,454.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in IonQ by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in IonQ by 193.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.