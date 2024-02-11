IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

Shares of IQV opened at $218.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.31. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $234.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.