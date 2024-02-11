Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,281,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $22,903,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,401 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The company had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

