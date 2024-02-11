iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USRT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

