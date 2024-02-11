iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.63

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.63 and last traded at $104.59, with a volume of 405258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.