iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.81

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 158236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
