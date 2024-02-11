iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.81

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 158236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after buying an additional 251,183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,219,000.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

