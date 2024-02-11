iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $23,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,167,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after buying an additional 358,319 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $125.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $127.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

