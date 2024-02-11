Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

JKHY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.19. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $176.10.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 64,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

