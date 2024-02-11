Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.64.

JWEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 target price on Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

In other news, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total transaction of C$525,104.90. In related news, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total value of C$525,104.90. Also, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$1,013,036.40. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JWEL stock opened at C$30.19 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$36.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.03%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

