Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($31.34) target price on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.34) to GBX 2,200 ($27.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($32.97) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,708.57 ($33.95).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,702.60 ($21.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.19, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.29. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,354 ($42.05). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,873.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,062.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Anglo American news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,525.01). Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

