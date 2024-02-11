Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2024

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($31.34) target price on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.34) to GBX 2,200 ($27.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($32.97) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,708.57 ($33.95).

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAL

Anglo American Stock Performance

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,702.60 ($21.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.19, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.29. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,354 ($42.05). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,873.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,062.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity

In other Anglo American news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,525.01). Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.