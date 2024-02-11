Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,155 ($14.48) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on UTG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,052 ($13.19) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unite Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,099.57 ($13.78).

LON UTG opened at GBX 993.50 ($12.45) on Friday. Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 834.28 ($10.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,069 ($13.40). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,018.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 959.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. The firm has a market cap of £4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,838.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE acquired 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.03) per share, with a total value of £268.80 ($336.97). Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

