JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.10

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 271101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JELD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $7,316,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $5,781,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after purchasing an additional 526,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after buying an additional 506,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after buying an additional 344,435 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

