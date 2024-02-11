JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $175.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

