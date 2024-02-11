JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $122.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.90.

NYSE XPO opened at $120.84 on Thursday. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that XPO will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

