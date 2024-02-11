Kellanova (NYSE:K) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 55.70% of Kellanova worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,286 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Kellanova Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $53.49 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

