Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

KVUE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.33 on Friday. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after buying an additional 5,574,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

