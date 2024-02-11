Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

