Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

KROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.