KeyCorp Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $60.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $50.60 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

