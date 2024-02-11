Kier Group (LON:KIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.20

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2024

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIEGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133.20 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.64), with a volume of 534944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.60 ($1.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £585.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,457.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

