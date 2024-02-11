Kier Group (LON:KIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.20

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133.20 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.64), with a volume of 534944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.60 ($1.60).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.63) price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kier Group
Kier Group Price Performance
Kier Group Company Profile
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kier Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.