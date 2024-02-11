Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.61 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

