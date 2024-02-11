Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,407,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

