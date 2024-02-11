Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresite Capital Management V LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after buying an additional 749,012 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 53,138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 419,795 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1,389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 401,887 shares during the period.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

