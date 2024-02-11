KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $13.17 Average PT from Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $9.52 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $659.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a current ratio of 361.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.51%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

