Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,162. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 433.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 72,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

